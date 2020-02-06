Erie School Board discusses contract bids for multi-million dollar Collegiate Academy project

Plans for a multi-million dollar makeover at Collegiate Academy clear another hurdle tonight.

Erie School Board members releasing new information on interested contractors looking to take part in the $10.2 million project. The board received three bids for general contracting, five bids for plumbing work and three bids for electrical work.

This comes after the board temporarily waived a bidding policy for contractors that required an apprentice program to work on district projects. The bids are expected to be awarded at the next school board meeting,.

“We’ve received actually the most bids that we’ve received on any construction contract so far we’ve opened. The plan is to move ahead with the lowest bidder.” said Neil Brockman, Director of Operations at the Erie School District.

The school board also discussed options for asbestos removal in Roosevelt Middle School.