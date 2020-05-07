Erie School Board discusses districts preliminary budget and graduation plans for seniors

The Erie School Board continues to try and ensure student success within the district.

The school board discussed the districts preliminary budget and graduation plans for seniors.

We spoke to school board members about honoring the graduates.

Now that the county is moving into the yellow phase on Friday, the Erie School Board is taking into consideration ways that graduating seniors can celebrate before moving onto their next chapter.

The Erie School Board is taking every step to make this year’s graduation as memorable as possible for graduates from Erie High School and Collegiate Academy.

“An opportunity for our students to individually walk across the stage and then we’re going to compile that into a virtual graduation along with all the speakers that typically speak at graduation,” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent.

Board members are working with the city to plan a procession for graduating seniors.

As the county slowly moves into the yellow phase of re-opening, some faculty could also return back to work.

“We have a plan in place. We are going to start to transition some staff back to work over the next couple of weeks,” said Polito.

In the midst of the pandemic, the school board is also taking into consideration it’s $203 million preliminary budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

“After the last recession, there were cuts made in the aides of the schools which then required the local taxing bodies to increase their taxes to cover the loss of state funds,” said Sumner Nichols, Erie School Board Member.

The school board looks to receive more guidance from the state if students will return back to school or continue remote learning.

The board looks to continue to monitor adjustments within the budget and approve the plan on June 30th.