Erie School Board discusses plan to spend second and third rounds of COVID-19 relief money

Now that the first phase of the stimulus money has been spent, Erie School Board members discuss how they plan to spend the second and third rounds of COVID-19 relief money.

More than $90 million in stimulus money is to be spent on anything related to COVID-19. This includes learning loss, students’ social and emotional needs, even ventilation issues.

Superintendent Brian Polito says they wanted to focus on the students first and leave the leftover money for the buildings.

“The COVID pandemic really affected all of our students across the board, but it was more impactful for some of our students who don’t have a lot of support at home and rely on support of our district.” Polito said.

More meetings will be held in the upcoming months as a continuation to discuss how to spend the COVID-19 relief money.