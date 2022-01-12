Erie School Board discussing East Middle School mascot at Wednesday night meeting

The mascot at East Middle School has been a topic of debate for years. Board members for the Erie School District say it depicts racism and are talking about a possible change.

Board members believe this is something that should be changed, but they don’t want to decide on anything until they discuss this with students, families, and the community in the district.

It’s been a controversial debate for years about the Native American mascot at East Middle School, along with its name “The Warriors.” However, Wednesday night’s board meeting did not end with any resolution or decision.

“It being something that depicts Native Americans in poor manner having racist depictions X-Y-Z, so we definitely dove into some really uncomfortable conservations, some hard conversations.” said Lori Pickens, Erie School Board President.

Although East Middle School was the main point of discussion tonight, there were other issues in the district that they said depicts racism.

“Not just the mascot but a wide variety of issues that other board members brought up regarding racism and racism imagery and history that we need to address as a board.” said Jay Breneman, Erie School Board member.

Board President Lori Pickens says before the district can make a vote, they want the community members to be a part of that final decision.

“The community is who voted us, they put us here, they put us at the table with the hope that we would keep that integrity to come back to them before we make any big decisions like this.” Pickens said.

Board members say there will be meetings in the future to listen to what people in the community have to say regarding the mascot.

According to Pickens, there is no current date set for when those meetings might take place, but it will be this year.