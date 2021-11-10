Erie School Board expected to vote on proposed teacher contracts Wednesday night

The Erie School Board is meeting Wednesday to vote on the new proposed teacher contracts.

The three-year deal will have an average salary increase of 2.7 percent each year.

It also requires Erie Education Association members to pay higher health insurance deductibles, while making changes to retirees health insurance and sets aside money for credits towards certain certifications and a master’s degree.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10th at East Middle School.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists