Erie School Board explores outsourcing custodial staff, among other topics

Saving money is the goal of Erie School Board Members as they explore the option of outsourcing the districts custodial staff.

No decisions have been made yet in the school boards special meeting they held today. This is just one of the steps the district has to do in order to comply with its financial plan.

Currently janitorial services cost the district $4.4 million in wages. The Erie School Board is revisiting the idea of outsourcing its custodial staff. This idea coming back around due to a requirement of the districts state mandated financial improvement plan.

“That plan actually requires the school board to pass a resolution in August, directing me as the Superintendent to obtain requests for proposals to outsource custodial and engineering jobs,” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent.

During a special school board meeting on Wednesday, Superintendent Brian Polito said the plan does not require the board to actually outsource those jobs. This is just on option they are exploring to save money.

“The estimated savings is close to $1 million based on the financial plan, this RFP process will give us some concrete numbers on whether or not it is that type of savings out there,” said Superintendant Polito.

Other topics on the school boards agenda were renovations across the district, including Veterans Memorial Stadium. The district is now focusing on upgrading the stadium’s press box to fit the wiring and electricity inside of it.

“So far, the progress on the stadium is going extremely well. Just by driving by you can see the dramatic change in the way it looks,” said Neal Brockman, Director of Operations, Erie School District.

Brockman said they hope the stadium renovations will be completed by fall.

Other renovation projects the school district is working on include McKinley parking lot repaving, and locker room conversion at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School.