Erie School Board explores outsourcing districts custodial staff

Saving money is on the minds of Erie School Board Members as they explore the option of outsourcing the district’s custodial staff.

The school district has to look into outsourcing the janitorial staff as part of requirement from the district’s state mandated financial improvement plan.

In August, the board will vote to direct the school district to get bids for outside custodial services, but that vote does not require the board to actually approve outsourcing the custodial staff.

The financial plan directs the district’s administration to get proposals for outsourcing the custodial staff as an option to save money.

Superintendent Brian Polito said based on the financial plan, the district could save around $1 million dollars with this option.

According to the plan, janitorial services cost the district $4.4 million in wages and benefits for the 63 employees.

“This is just a proposal. Again, if they vote no, based on the reading of the law, Mr. Zogby does have the authority to go ahead with obtaining the FRP’s, making a decision whether or not outsource is left with the school board,” said Superintendent Brian Polito.

The school board also went over some changes to renovations of the veterans memorial stadium.