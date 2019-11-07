Erie School Board finalizes custodial RFP

Custodial outsourcing could soon be a reality for the Erie School District

The Erie School Board presenting the final custodial RFP at tonight’s meeting. The request for proposal is part of the district’s financial plan and could potentially outsource custodial services in the Erie School District. However, outsourcing may not be the final outcome.

“It doesn’t mean the board needs to actually outsource the custodial and custodial supervisory services, but at least obtain an RFP to see if there is some cost savings.” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District

The RFP will be issued tomorrow for bidders to make proposals. The school board will evaluate the results in January.