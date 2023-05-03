The Erie School Board got a first look at the preliminary budget for next year and officials are saying it may include a tax increase.

The board was shown a presentation that included a balanced budget but the financial advisors working with the district warned without a tax hike to generate more revenue, they could have a negative fund balance in five years.

That would mean no cash in reserve.

According to Assistant Superintendent Neal Brokman, the board will consider a 2.46 percent tax increase at their meeting next week.

The district is now waiting for a state budget to be passed because that provides about 40 percent of the district’s funding.