Erie School Board hears plans for increased security following the fight at Veteran’s Stadium

More police officers are being added temporarily to help keep Erie schools safe.

This news comes after reports of violence were called in during the Erie High School and Cathedral Prep football game last week.

Even though the events from the football game are under investigation, the Erie school officials are taking action by adding more security now while they continue to find out more information as to how and why the violence broke out.

After violence broke out at Veteran’s Stadium during a high school football game between Erie High and Cathedral Prep, Erie school officials are discussing the idea of adding more security options for this year.

“Last week the recommendation of our stakeholder group is reviewing out police committee. There are several recommendations that will be discussed again tonight which includes increasing out compliment of 14 officers to 18 at least temporarily,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

“Obviously working with Erie Police its still an open investigation, and so we are you know just trying to gather as much information as we can. We have started to discuss things we can do internally for the stadium,” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations for Erie Schools.

John Harkins who is on the board of directors feels satisfied with the security recommendations and changes.

“We were in full agreement. We want to have good security in the stadium and in our facilities. We want to pay adequately to get the right people to perform those duties and we are all in harmony in doing those two things to make sure we have security at every event,” said John Harkins, School Board Member.

Along with adding more police officers in Erie schools, Brokman said that there is four recommendations in place to help protect the students.

“Limiting police involvement with low even infractions creating a process for our summary citation might be issued, convening a task force to review data on a regular basis, and the last one was to really look at the structure of the police force and adjust it for what our needs are,” said Brokman.

Even though nothing was voted on tonight, Brokman said they will use this time from now on until the home football game next week to analyze and review what safety measures will be added.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists