Erie School Board members accept proposed final budget for the next school year

Erie School Board members accepted a proposed final budget for the next school year.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the budget during tonight’s school board meeting.

The 2021-2022 budget includes an estimated three percent tax increase which is necessary under the state mandated financial recovery plan.

One school board member said while he wishes the tax increase wasn’t included, it’s needed to keep the district moving in a positive direction.

“Last year because of COVID, we were able to dial that back, but this year we have to follow through with our strategic plan that will ensure we’ll be financially sound going forward,” said Tom Spagel, Erie School Board Member.

A final vote on the budget must be made before being brought to the state for approval.