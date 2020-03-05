Erie School Board members continue to make steps towards enhancing school safety and development plans

An $80 million plan to improve Erie schools is on the agenda tonight at the Erie School Board meeting.

The school board is meeting to update a timeline on major improvements to buildings including the Collegiate Academy and former Roosevelt Middle School.

School board directors tell us the next few months will be busy with construction and improvements on more than 13 school buildings.

Summer break is around the corner and the Erie School Board is already preparing for construction projects in June.

The board will be taking extra security measures for the upcoming school year. That’s by enhancing all security systems in 13 buildings.

“We’re going to try to direct all traffic to the main office so a person can’t get buzzed into the building and just kind of wander around the building. It’s something a lot of schools are putting in,” said Neil Brokman, Executive Director of Operations, Erie School District.

The new security system looks to direct all traffic to the main office instead of allowing visitors around the hallways.

The Erie School Board is continuing to commit to stricter safety measures for it’s students for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We need to make sure that our students and faculty are safe and the truth is we want our guest in the building to know exactly where they’re going and that’s apart of the overall security,” said Brokman.

An update on construction work for the $10 million project for the Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy will take place in April.

Bidding for work on Roosevelt Middle School will take place at the end of March, following demolition of the building in July.

School board members are also reviewing pilot programs for St. Mary’s, the Alcanon Club and Sarah Reed Retirement.

Those are on evergreen contracts so they automatically renew every couple of years. It’s in our due diligence to just make sure they’re still performing the services that they originally were,” said Randy Pruchnicki, Director of Non-Instructional Support Programs for the Erie School District.

In 2021 pilot programs will be reviewed for company’s including UPMC Hamot and Saint Vincent hospitals.