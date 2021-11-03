Erie School Board of Directors discuss feedback from the general audit findings

Erie School Board of Directors discussed the feedback from the general audit findings from 2021.

According to the executive director of operations at the Erie School District, there was a total of five findings from the audit.

These five findings include transportation reimbursement subsidy, bus driver certifications, teacher qualifications, post employment benefits, and fire drills.

Each of the findings were problems with clerical work such as a documentation and organization.

According to Neal Brockman, the Executive Director of Operations, there was no financial hit and they are following the suggested resolutions from the auditor.

“Most of the things that were suggested were to create what’s called a workflow so actual steps, written procedures for how to complete some of these things,” said Neal Brockman, Executive Director of Operations at Erie School District.

Brockman said that they are doing everything that the auditor has suggested to do to resolve the clerical issues.

