Erie School Board of Directors to discuss security after Sept. 3 disturbance

The Erie School Board of Director will meet Wednesday night to talk about security, a relevant topic after a disturbance at an Erie High football game on Sept. 3.

According to Erie School District Police Sgt. Kelly Cahill , no arrests were made after the fight that broke out at Memorial Stadium that Friday night.

Sgt. Cahill said after officers deployed pepper spray, the crowd dispersed.

The regular school board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at East Middle School.

The Board Directors said they plan on bringing up the topic of security at school functions.

