Erie School Board of Directors to hold special session

The Board of Directors of the Erie School District will meet in a special session this afternoon to consider the status of winter athletics for the 20-21 school year.

The session will be in an online format, and everyone is welcome to join in.

Besides winter sports, the Board of Directors will discuss any other matter that may come before the board.

The session will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Any City of Erie resident or taxpayer wanting to offer online public comment must pre-register by email to ajones@eriesd.org by no later than 4 p.m. today.