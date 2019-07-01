Erie school board okays LERTA

The Erie School District has signed off on a new LERTA that will provide tax relief for new construction in the City for the next 10 years.

The schools becoming the second taxing body to sign off on the new LERTA, joining the City of Erie.

The third body, Erie County government will take up the issue Tuesday.

The plan approved by the school district will be 100 percent abatement for residential buildings and 80 percent on commercial structures.

“We opted to go with the 80% because as long as the LERTA sparks the development, that will generate more revenue for us in the short term, as well as the long term,” said Brian Polito, superintendent of Erie Schools.

“It’s very exciting,” said Erie Mayor Joe Schember. “I am definitely on the edge of my seat waiting to see and hear about the next vote. Hopefully, we will get it and things will start moving forward.”

The district is also promising to review the plan after two years if it doesn’t produce the expected development.

The vote was 5-2 in favor during a special noontime board meeting. Erie County Council is set to vote on the tax-abatement program tomorrow morning at 10:00am.