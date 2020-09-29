Erie School Board passes resolution to upgrade ventilation systems in all district schools by 2021

The Erie School Board has made a move to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in city schools.

The group passed a resolution requiring upgrades to current ventilation systems at all Erie School District schools before 2021.

The resolution requires these changes at Erie School District elementary schools by November 3rd and by December 8th for all city middle and high schools.

Erie School District executive director of operations says the renovations will bring more fresh air into those buildings.

These changes are intended to limit the spread of any infectious diseases, including COVID-19.