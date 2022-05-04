Wednesday was the first day back to school for seniors at Erie High School since the shooting took place inside the building on April 5.

We spoke to district leaders at tonight’s meeting about how the security protocols went and what the rest of the week looks like for the students.

Seniors returned to Erie High School on Wednesday while walking into new security protocols. The district is saying that it was a successful day.

“We as a board are very pleased that they efficiently introduced the new equipment procedures and the doors are fixed. It’s all rolling along” said John Harkins, Board Member of Erie School District.

It only took the seniors six minutes to enter into the building with the new metal detectors.

Based on how Wednesday went with all of the new security protocols considered, there will be no extra security measures needed in the building as of right now.

“It’s going to be an ongoing process. We have been working really closely with the Erie High Safety Committee and safety committees at other schools. We are going to continue to evaluate and make other adjustments as we go,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

Superintendent Brian Polito said that not all of the seniors returned to the classroom. He did say that he has a plan to reach out to students and families to see how they can return.

“We want to make sure that everyone is comfortable coming back to school. So we do plan to work with the Blue Coats to outreach to all of the families that didn’t send their students today and throughout this week,” said Polito.

To help the students feel more comfortable returning to school, there will be therapy dogs, a wellness room, and the mental health services that are available in the building for both staff and students.

“I think it made a lot of us feel more hopeful and we are hoping that the students had a good day today,” said Daria Devlin, Board Member, Erie School District.

Juniors will return to the classroom on Thursday and the district expects all students to return by Monday.