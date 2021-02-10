Erie School Board President announces candidacy for Erie County Executive

The Erie School Board president has announced his candidacy for Erie County Executive.

Dr. Tyler Titus is known for being the first openly transgender person to be elected to public office in Pennsylvania.

Since joining the school board, Titus has focused his efforts on advocacy for change and inclusion in Erie County.

Titus is also a licensed professional mental health counselor in a private practice.

Dr. Titus says his previous positions in the community will help his candidacy for Erie County Executive.

“This changes lives, the things and the choices we are doing are changing lives. My experiences with working with the county and seeing the hardships that families are facing has helped prepared me, and working with those in the county positions.” Dr. Titus said.

The decision comes as current Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper plans to step down at the end of her term.