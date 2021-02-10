Erie School Board President to Announce Run for Erie County Executive





Erie City School Board President, Dr. Tyler Titus, plans to announce their bid for Erie County Executive later today.

According to a press release, Titus will announce their candidacy via Zoom, Instagram, and Facebook at 1:30 pm Wednesday.

The body of the press release is below:

“Dr. Tyler Titus was elected to the Erie City School Board in November 2017. In December 2020, following a unanimous vote by their peers, they were appointed President of the board. Since their election in 2017, Dr. Titus has worked with the district to increase equitable access to education, collaborated with stakeholders statewide for building affirming and empowering supports within school districts in PA, and collaborated with various community entities to dismantle barriers for students, teachers, and Erie City families.”



To watch the announcement live, click this Zoom link:



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85031337494?pwd=dzh2NDVSYTNiRmo4NDVvcFNvVHZPdz09

Meeting ID: 850 3133 7494

Passcode: 043182