Erie School Board President Tyler Titus applauds Dr. Rachel Levine on nomination to Biden administration

The recent news of Dr. Rachel Levine being nominated to be the Assistant Secretary of Health as part of the Biden administration, comes with applause by someone who broke down similar barriers here in Erie.

Erie School Board President President Tyler Titus became the first openly transgender person elected to public office in Pennsylvania.

Titus said that this moment gives purpose.

“This is a big step for so many of us, especially the youth who can see the possibility, and it is Dr. Levine’s credit that so many more kids woke up today and will wake up with a bigger sense of hope,” said Tyler Titus, Erie School Board President.