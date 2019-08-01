Erie School Board revisiting idea of outsourcing custodial and engineering staff

The Erie School Board will do a mandated search to save money on their custodial and engineering staff.

In August, the board will vote to direct the school district to get bids for outside custodial and engineering services. The financial plan directs the district’s administration to get proposals for outsourcing the custodial staff as an option to save money.

Superintendent Brian Polito said the district could save around one million dollars.

“This is just a proposal. Again, if they vote no, based on the reading of the law, Mr. Zogby does have the authority to go ahead with obtaining the RFP’s. Again, making a decision whether or not to outsource is left with the school board,” said Superintendent Brian Polito, Erie School District.

According to the plan, the janitorial services cost the district 4.4 million dollars in wages and benefits for the 63 employees.