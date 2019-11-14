Erie School board says Dean James Vieira will be returning to Collegiate

A round of applause filled the East Middle School auditorium after the Erie School board announced that Dean James Vieira of Northwest Collegiate Academy will be returning. Vice President at the Erie School board John Harkins said he agrees with the decision. “They responded to the public’s support,” he said.

Current students Dylan Lyons and Alton Northup are the creators of the online petition “Keep Mr. Vieira at Collegiate!” Both are pleased with Wednesday’s outcome.

“It’s been such a positive reaction through out the day,” said Northup. “Mr. Vieira has been a role model for both of us I would say,” said Lyons. In support of Vieira the students made a bow tie on the snow field of the Veterans Stadium.

We reached out to Superintendent at Erie School District Brian Polito and he said he could not comment on personnel matters.