The fate of a former elementary school in the City of Erie is now in the hands of the Erie School Board.

The former Burton School has sat vacant on Buffalo Road for more than a decade now. Wednesday night, a vote from the Erie School Board would make the former Burton School property one step closer to being sold.

A local non-profit, the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation is interested in purchasing the property. They want to turn the building into a schoolhouse for students in the neighborhood.

One community leader leading the initiative, Gary Horton, said the building would serve as a center for afterschool programs.

“We believe the schoolhouse will help drive the revitalization of Buffalo Road and give our kids in this area reasons to hope and aspire to travel a different route then what they experienced in this neighborhood — the symptoms of poverty,” said Gary Horton, president of Urban Erie Economic Development.

Horton said funding is needed to make this project happen; however, an additional neighborhood effort is required to make it a success.

“The physical challenges that we’ll face in getting Burton School ready are minor. It’s a minor insignificant investment that we can make for the return that we’re going to get in the human product at the end of that physical investment,” Horton explained.

The President of the Erie School Board, Daria Devlin, said the board sees value in having another place for their students to go to for after-school activities.

“We are very concerned about the lives of our students and their families, and we want to make sure that they have positive things to do. We hope that enriching their lives just makes it better for them and their families,” said Devlin. “So any good things that are happening along Buffalo Road are great for us.”