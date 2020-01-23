Erie School Board still finalizing bids for outsourcing custodial positions

Discussions about the Erie School District privatizing custodial services was part of last night’s agenda.

The school board is looking to outsource custodial positions as a way to cut back on costs.

Several bids were originally made to the school board and were talked about at the last meeting earlier this month.

Those bids have now been narrowed down to two, one from Metz and the other from ABM.

A custodian for the Erie School District says he hopes the board comes to a decision quickly.

“There’s a lot of good people that work for the school district in custodian positions. They have families and they’re trying to do as much as they can. We really care about the students. I think if they go ahead and outsource, they’re not going to get the same care for the students that they get with the custodial staff they have,” said Ian Johnson, custodian.

The board is planning to finalize recommendations on February 12th.