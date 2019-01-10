Erie School Board talks budget and Erie High fire in tonight's meeting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Erie School Board meets for the first time this year with an eye toward it's financial future.

Tonight, the school board spent time discussing the budget and how it should look over the next five years. Superintendent Brian Polito it's a process that takes time with the first draft is due in April and final approval needed by June 30th. But the board did approve a resolution this evening stating they would not increase taxes over 3.5% percent.

"As we work through this process, certainly we anticipate some type of cost of living tax increase next year but it's certainly going to be well below the three and a half percent. We are going to work very hard over the next couple months to make that as small as possible," said Polito.

Also tonight, the board discussed a fire at Erie High that occurred just before the holiday break in one of the science classrooms. Polito says a remediation company came in to take care of the smoke damage in surrounding classrooms and that all classrooms are up and running except the one where the fire occurred.

