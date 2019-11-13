Erie School Board to meet this evening regarding the future of Collegiate Academy’s Dean and Erie Rise Leadership Academy

Thousands of people have stood up in opposition of a proposed transfer of a staff member at one local high school.

This comes as the number of signatures on a petition to stop that transfer continues to grow. The petition is called Keep Mr. Vieira at Collegiate.

Students from Collegiate Academy started the petition after word spread that Dean James Vieira would be transferred to East Middle School.

The Erie School District has not responded at this time. So far, there are over 4,400 signatures on the petition.

The Erie School Board will meet this evening to discuss the future of Collegiate Academy’s Dean, as well as the future of the Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

Many students and parents are expected to be in attendance. That meeting will be held in the East Middle School auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.