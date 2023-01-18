The future of a city charter school could be determined by an Erie School Board vote Wednesday night.

The superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools said low test scores could result in the charter school’s closure. Wednesday’s vote could lead to the closure of the Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School could soon close after years of low test scores. The Erie School Board is scheduled to vote on a resolution Wednesday night.

Brian Polito, the superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools, said Erie Rise failed to meet the goals of the improvement plan. He said test results show Erie’s public school students performed better in math than Erie Rise students.

Additionally, public school students also performed better in English language arts by 5.5%, and in science, the students were recorded at a rate of 36.6% whereas Erie Rise students were recorded at 23.1%.

If the school board approves the resolution, Erie Rise Leadership Academy would be required to shut down at the end of the academic year.

The superintendent said the issues aren’t financial.

“This isn’t a money grab on the district’s part. We’re looking out for the students’ best interest, and we want to make sure that they’re in a quality school. We’re looking to help them transition either back to one of our schools or one of the other brick and mortar charter schools,” said Polito.

The Erie School Board president said the district plans to work with families during this transition.

“It’s never easy to think about closing a school down. We’ve had to do that with in our district and its always painful. As a board member we’re most concerned about our students and families, but unfortunately, students just do not seem to be able to be successful,” said Daria Devlin, Erie School Board president.

Devlin says action is needed.

“The scores at Erie Rise are so far below our standards. Knowing what we’ve done in our buildings to implement new curriculum cycles, to be working through a strategic plan, a comprehensive plan, we simply feel that they would be more successful with the steps that we’ve put in place in our buildings.” Devlin added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Attempts to reach the school’s CEO and attorney have been unsuccessful. Stay tuned to JET 24 Action News at 11 p.m. for more.