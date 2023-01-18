The Erie School Board will vote on the future of a city charter school at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School could be shut down as the result of low test scores.

The Erie School Board is scheduled to vote on the resolution Wednesday night.

If approved, the resolution would require the school to shut down at the end of the academic year.

The Erie Public School superintendent says Erie Rise failed to meet the goals of an improvement plan that was created in 2019.

School officials have cited low test scores from the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) in 2021 and 2022.

“Obviously covid was difficult for all of us. We saw a drop in scores across the board. But when we look at our scores in 2019 when we started this improvement plan compared to Rise’s, and looking at them now, we have not seen any improvement on their side. They have not closed the achievement gap between where we are and where they are,” said Brian Polito, superintendent, Erie’s Public Schools.

Following the meeting, you will hear from a school board director on the future of Erie Rise Academy.