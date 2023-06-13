The Erie School Board will be voting to approve the purchase of a new building that is projected to save the district between $4 million to $6 million.

The Erie School Board will be voting Wednesday, June 14, on approving the purchase of a new building for the district offices. In 2000, the district moved into its current building which was built in 1910.

“We recently had our architects complete phase two of our facility study, and in that, one of the priorities was this administration building,” said Brian Polito, superintendent of the Erie School District.

“We have been here in the current building for quite a while and the administration came to us and told us the building really needed some pretty significant renovation,” said Daria Devlin, president, Erie School Board.

The renovation is estimated to cost over $12 million.

“There’s a portion of our parking lot that we can’t even drive on anymore because it’s dangerous. The heating and ventilation system in this building is 45 years old, and it breaks down all the time. Our roof is at the point where we can’t even repair it,” Polito added.

Instead, it was proposed to purchase a building that is two blocks away from their current property for $2.8 million.

“We have a capital budget that we’ve been able to utilize over the last number of years because of some access in the budget that we had. So those funds are how we are going to finance the purchase,” said Devlin.

Although the proposed building is less square footage, administrators explained it will better suit the needs of the district.

“We’re excited about it. It has two separate entrances, so again we’re going to be able to make it much more accessible to our families,” said Polito. “We’ve eliminated alot of positions in the central office in the last 10 years, so this will really right size our building.”

“This building was built as a school, so the way it’s laid out has not always been conducive to office space and conference room spaces whereas the new building was built as an office building. It will really be conducive to meetings and offices and just a better space for our administrators,” Devlin added.

If the vote goes through, Polito said that there are no plans for the current building but they will likely put it up for sale. If the vote is approved, they are planning to move into the new building in fall 2023.