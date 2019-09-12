Erie Schools to work with Erie Rise, with deadline

It appears Erie Rise Leadership Academy will get a chance to reach compromise with the Erie School District.

During Wednesday evening’s meeting of the Erie school board, a resolution was approved giving the two sides until November 13th to develop a plan allowing the Erie Rise charter to be renewed.

Erie school superintendent Brian Polito read a joint statement from the administration and the board.

In that statement, Polito said the district “…would be willing to investigate the crafting of a second Improvement Plan for Erie Rise…”

That plan would likely apply a charter school evaluation framework developed by the Philadelphia School District, not only for Erie Rise, but for all charter schools chartered by the Erie district.

The Philadelphia plan also includes what’s called a Surrender Clause, forcing underperforming charter schools to close if they don’t meet agreed-upon benchmarks by certain dates.