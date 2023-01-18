Parents and students of Erie Rise Leadership Academy learned the fate of their school.

The Erie School Board voted whether to keep the school open or shut it down due to a lack of progress and years of low scores.

After a vote by the board Wednesday night, Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School will shut down at the end of the school year.

The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment released test results from the 2021-2022 academic year. Brian Polito, the Erie Public Schools superintendent, said the charter school failed to meet proficiency standards and goals of the improvement plan that was created back in 2019.

“Obviously, COVID was difficult for all of us. We saw a drop in scores across the board, but when we look at our scores in 2019 when we started this improvement plan compared to Erie Rise’s and looking at them now, we have not seen any improvement on their side. They have not closed the achievement gap between where we are and where they are,“ said Brian Polito, superintendent, Erie’s Public Schools.

The director for education at Erie Rise said the metrics done to measure the school were done pre-pandemic.

“No one could have predicted the impact it had on the loss of learning across schools and the country. It affected all the Erie City schools, as well as us. We’re focused and excited on the progression we’re making right now. Since we came back to face-to-face learning, our kids have increased proficiency rates on state testing in every subject,” said David Krakoff, director of education, Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

A parent of several Erie Rise students spoke to WJET and said she is not happy with the school closing down.

“Erie Rise is a very good school. A lot of stuff is going on — there are a lot of changes going on right now…He had a discipline problem, but they are working with him. They are the type of school that works with kids, not just suspend them. They work with the parents, and they think about our thoughts,” said Achot Mourtat, Erie Rise parent.

The school board also voted and elected Zakaria Sharif as an Erie School Board director to replace Dr. Leatra Tate, who resigned for the remainder of her term.