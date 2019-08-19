Erie School Board votes to reconsider motion for outsourcing custodial staff

Outsourcing custodial staff is back on the minds of the Erie School Board members as they try to avoid a takeover by the Commonwealth.

Today, the board voted to reconsider a motion to look at bids for outsourcing the custodial staff.

Last week, the board voted against looking at the bids, which put them at risk of being taken over by the state.

Looking at outsourcing options is a requirement by the Financial Improvement Plan mandated after the district was given an extra 14 million dollars a year in state funding.

Some representatives from labor unions in the area were at todays special session and expressed their concerns.

“It’s okay to take and get bids for this, but it’s wrong to privatize it. These people that they’re talking about replacing with privatization are good citizens of our city. They care a tremendous amount about our students,” said Rosann Barker, Northwest Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation.

The vote does not have any impact on the districts custodial jobs at the moment.