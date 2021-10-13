Erie School Board votes unanimously for pay increase for substitute teachers

A pay increase is on its way for substitute teachers in Erie School Districts.

After a unanimous vote, Erie School Board officials agreed to increase the pay wage for substitute teachers.

This vote comes after the district experienced a tough time hiring substitute teachers according to the Superintendent Brian Polito.

As of right now Polito said that the board does not know how much of a pay increase this will be.

“Our sub budget line has dropped so much because we are unable to fill subs that we are really evaluating this for this school year,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie City Schools.

If this is successful, Polito said that they will continue this for future school years.

