A vote Wednesday night means the Erie School District will soon have a new administration building.

That vote passed Wednesday evening, moving district offices to 1910 Sassafras Street by fall of this year.

With the purchase of a new administrative building, their former home just two blocks away will likely become up for sale, but there are several other properties already on that list.

In a unanimous decision, the Erie School Board moved forward with its decision to purchase a new administrative building after learning about expensive renovation costs at their current location along Sassafras Street.

The move is expected to save the district roughly $4 to $6 million.

“With the purchase of 1910 Sass. tonight, for our new administration building, we do expect to eventually put our current administration building on the market,” said Brian Polito, superintendent of the Erie School District.

Wednesday night the board also approving the sale of the former Irving school and a neighboring lot, that sale coming after nearly six years of marketing.

The school building, being purchased for $150,000, will be utilized by an organization that does self-storage.

The vacant lot next door, costing $109,000, is being purchased by Erie Homes for Children and Adults.

Its CEO said it felt like the perfect location for a medical based home for clients that have complex medical conditions.

“What we intend to do is integrate and become a part of the neighborhood. We want to preserve all we can in terms of green space and become neighborly so that our folks and the neighborhood can work together in their ability to live a rich and fulfilling life,” said Chuck Walczak, CEO of Erie Homes for Children and Adults.

They expect their new home to be ready to go in spring of 2024. With one property off of the district’s books, Polito told us they’re making progress with all properties, including the Burton School.

“At this point we have contracts on all of the properties. Burton was recently purchased a couple months ago, so that deal has a due diligence period, but that deal should be finalized in the next month or so,” Polito said.

In other news, the district is expected to pass its final budget at its next meeting on June 29.