Erie School Board waives bidding policy for subcontractors

The Erie School Board temporarily waived a bidding policy for sub-contractors on district building projects. It’s a policy some say has made it harder to get these projects done.

This change prompting a heated discussion today.

The Erie School Board agreed on a six to two vote to waive what’s officially called the waiver of subcontractor responsibility certifications. The change will temporarily suspend an apprenticeship requirement for subcontractors looking to work on the Northwestern Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy project.

“It will help us lower our costs, by bringing in more competition, but it will also allow the local companies that work here int he city and pay taxes, it’ll allow employees to work on our projects moving forward,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent.

The rules originally required bidders to have an apprenticeship propgram, which is a standard requirement for union shop employees. This new waiver only applies to the $10.2 million project on Collegiate Academy, slated to begin later this year.

“A lot of the work will be on the roof and the exterior of the building. We’re also going to be able to reclaim some of the space that was abandoned over the years, including one of the gyms and the pool area.” Polito said.

Wile the Erie School Board did agree on not having an apprenticeship program, contractors believe that this may not be the most beneficial idea. Some community members say this option will be an issue; that’s because they claim taxpayers will pay more for this new policy in the long run.

“One of the worst options for the taxpayer, because ow employee for a subcontractor will be paid the full rate of pay.” said James Nuber, business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

The changes for the collegiate project will be a test for larger projects i the future, including renovations at Erie high School.