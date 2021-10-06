Erie School Board weighs options for athletic facility

All athletic facilities in the Erie School District might see a huge upgrade.

Erie School Board members want to shift the stadium commissions current responsibility as managing to facility planning and fundraising.

If this passes, the hope is to upgrade and create state of the art facilities for students.

According to Darlene Feeney, the Vice President of the Erie School Board, the change was necessary to give the commission more of a purpose for helping the district.

“The commission was kind of stuck in this mission of management, but they really could not manage. All they could really do is give recommendations. So now we are giving the commission more of a purpose back to its roots,” said Darlene Feeney, Vice President of Erie School Board.

A vote will be made on this issue at the next meeting.

