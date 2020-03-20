Erie School District announces schools to remain closed indefinitely

COVID-19 continues to change life as we know it. Today, the Erie School District announcing that schools will remain closed indefinitely.

According to the Erie School District, this comes after Governor Tom Wolf’s order to close all non-life sustaining businesses. The district says there has yet to be a decision about the remainder of the academic year or when in-person classroom instruction will resume.

The distribution of technology devices scheduled for next week is now cancelled.

“We also have been working with our teachers and plan to next week continue to offer online educational opportunities for all our students and we are going to move ahead and do the best we can as we receive additional guidance from the state.” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

Distribution of meals to all students under 18 will continue at all district elementary, middle and high schools from 9:00am-1:00pm on weekdays.