The Erie School Board approved funding this week for 35 metal detectors for all 10 of its elementary schools.

This comes as school safety continues to be a major concern for districts and parents.

Over the last couple of years, the Erie School District has been working to ensure students and staff walk into buildings with a sense of safety and ease.

At the February board meeting, the board of directors discussed implementing metal detectors in all of their elementary schools and this past Wednesday, it was approved.

There will be 35 detectors installed by a company based in Ohio at all 10 elementary schools.

“Based on what we’re seeing out in the community or what happened in I believe Virginia, we decided that we wanted to implement them at our elementary buildings,” said Neal Brookman, assistant superintendent of the Erie School District.

This purchase was about $625,000.

“So the students will walk through with all of their belongings. If at that point they activate on the metal detector, then we’ll have a secondary search of their bags as well as their person,” Brookman went on to say.

“Safety is our number one concern, and we’ve seen a pretty big spike in youth gun violence, and it is creeping down to the lower grades,” said Brian Polito, superintendent of the Erie School District.

The superintendent said in addition to the metal detectors, the district is being proactive by updating safety precautions.

“We put audible alarms up at Erie High for all our exterior doors. We’re going to spread that to the entire district, we’re in the process of doing that. We’ve added a number of cameras across the district,” Polito added.

Polito said they continue to evaluate every one of their buildings and identify areas where they can improve safety.

Erie’s middle and high schools already have metal detectors and the district hopes they will be installed in the elementary schools in early May. The assistant superintendent believes that making sure everyone is safe and secure outweighs any of the negatives that come with the process.