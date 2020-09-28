Erie School District Board passes resolution for upgrades to ventilation systems

A resolution was passed by the Erie School District Board this afternoon.

This new resolution requires upgrades to current ventilation systems at all Erie School District Schools before 2021.

Upgrades to the the current ventilation systems will assist in stopping the spread of infectious diseases.

The resolution requires these changes to made at Erie School District Elementary Schools by November 3rd and by December 8th for all City of Erie middle and high schools.

Erie School District Executive Director of Operations explained that the renovations that will be made will bring more fresh air into the City of Erie school buildings.

“Putting in those bipolar needlepoint ionization systems. So we’ll put the ionization into each individual unit ventilator as well. The buildings that have the bigger air handlers which are the huge units that are on the roof that bring fresh air from the roof down versus individual classrooms, it’s the recommendation for us to put in the UV lighting into those which will clean the air as it goes through the system,” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations for the Erie School District.

These changes are intended to limit the spread of infectious diseases including COVID-19.