Erie School District contains asbestos found at Wilson Middle School

Concerned parents of students at Wilson Middle School don’t have to worry about the asbestos. The Erie School District is containing the situation.

Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations at the Erie School District, says the asbestos in the ground floor has been contained.

He says the base coat of the plaster has asbestos and that it’s hard for children to be exposed to it because the asbestos is underneath the plaster.

Brokman is in charge of receiving daily reports of air quality in all schools. He says there is no asbestos in the air, which means children aren’t exposed to it.

“It’s the base coat, so you literally have to go through half an inch of plaster before you even get to any of the asbestos-containing material, so it’s not like the kids are walking around and the asbestos is next to them. It is behind an extra layer.” Brokman said.

Brokman says the school district wouldn’t send students and staff members to the building if the district felt it was unsafe.