Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Erie High School, and one district official said strides have been made within the last year to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

An employee of the district recalled the work that has been done over the last year, but she said there is still work that needs to be done.

Superintendent of the Erie School District, Brian Polito, recalls April 5, 2022, and said it is a painful day for many to re-live but a year later, he feels that the school district’s buildings are safer than they have ever been.

“We’ve been working very closely with the Erie Education Association we have safety committees in every one of our buildings that we meet with the teachers and talk about specific needs in each of those buildings,” said Brian Polito, superintendent of the Erie School District.

Polito said more than $2 million has been invested into safety upgrades including metal detectors, additional cameras, and audible door alarms.

While these measures are put in place a district employee and Erie Education Association representative said there is still a call to action.

“We’ve made a lot of strides but the biggest thing we need right now is to be able to work on improving things like communication practicing those safety measures that have been put in place since last year because it doesn’t matter how many metal detectors you have if you’re not using them correctly, they’re not doing anything,” Stephanie Domowicz, Erie School District employee and EEA representative.

While this was a turning point for the district, Polito said they continue to re-evaluate their safety measures.

“Right now, we know that school safety is going to be an ongoing process for us we’re going to continue to meet with those safety committees and continue to evaluate what our needs are and adapt as necessary,” Polito went on to say.

Domowicz weighed in on the swatting call made to the school last week and she recalls one student visibly terrified almost in the fetal position and teachers being put back in the same mental space from last year during the school shooting.