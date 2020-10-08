Erie School District exploring options to return students back to the classroom

Plans are under review to safely bring Erie School District students back to the classroom in November. This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic and ventilation problems put in-person learning to a halt for the first quarter.

Plans to upgrade ventilation systems in 16 Erie School District buildings is expected to take place next week, and the board also expects students will return for some in-person learning.

After a combination of the pandemic and ventilation problems at the Erie School District, work will soon be underway to safely bring students back to the classrooms.

“When we’re all said and done, those buildings will either have repairs and working properly or upgraded to make sure we have adequate air coming into the buildings.” said Brian Polito.

The district is expected to fix ventilation problems on 16 school district buildings starting next week. Superintendent Brian Polito says that work should be completed within three days, which could allow for students to return for in-person learning in November.

“We’re going to start planning for that now that we have some direction from the board. The board did give us a very good idea to go on a week by week basis.” Polito said.

School board members expect to review in-person learning methods, which could give students the option to attend online classes, or choose to attend in-person learning bi-weekly.

However, a spike in COVID-19 cases and two cases confirmed within the school district leaves some board members second guessing the fate of in-person learning.

“Potential cases of COVID and COVID cases in the district, we do need to be careful, we need to bring students in that absolutely need to be in our buildings.” said Angela McNair.

McNair believes the school board should prioritize students with developmental disabilities before allowing other students to return.

The board also expects to review a spectator policy, and create a plan to safely allow people back at supporting events. That will be discussed during next Wednesday’s school board meeting.