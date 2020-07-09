Erie School District facing many challenges for the upcoming school year due to COVID-19

There will be a lot of changes and challenges your student will have to face in the upcoming academic school year.

A classroom filled with students won’t be the norm anymore for all Erie schools because of COVID-19 restrictions. So, there will be options for students to choose from since there are different levels of comfort in returning to school.

“We’re going to provide parents the option to participate in person or remotely or a combination of both.” said Brian Polito, superintendent of the Erie School District.

Polito says students must wear masks and will be separated by six feet in the classrooms and building. Computers will be provided for all and the yellow bus will be provided for those in elementary schools and most middle schoolers, high school students would need to continue taking EMTA buses.

“That would give them the opportunity to participate remotely, or in class, whatever they’re comfortable with.” Polito said.

Some students say they prefer facing the silent killer and head back to in-class learning.

“I would prefer to go back to school than to stay home and use the computer.” said Tuyisabe Pendo, junior at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy.

The 17-year old junior says she has been careful, but is concerned about returning to larger groups, which will mean adjustments. Superintendent Polito agrees and wants students and parents to know that they are not alone.

“Just want to let them know we’re working very hard to plan what we can for the next school year again, our focus is student health and safety.” Polito said.

In the next two weeks, the district will send out more information on the changes for the school year.