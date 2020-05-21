Erie School District grounds crews back at work

As the weather warms up, the Erie School District is able to get back to cutting the grass.

During the stay at home order, most district employees were working from home. The grounds crew and custodial staff were allowed to come back to work on May 11th.

During the time, the grass has grown at many of the schools. They have more than 70 acres of grass to cut, and there are only six people on the crew due to budget constraints.

“Considering we just brought everyone back last Monday, and they basically have had about four days, maybe five days of mowing. We are getting caught up as much as we can.” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations at the Erie School District.

So far, crews have been able to cut grass at Grover Cleveland Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School.