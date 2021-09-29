Erie School District holds college 101 panel

High school students are getting the tools they need to succeed in college.

The Erie School District hosted a college 101 panel discussion at East Middle School on September 29th.

It’s a follow up to a similar event the school district had in the spring with advisers and counselors from schools across the country.

This panel featured graduates from historically black colleges and universities as well as traditional four year schools.

“Just really a 101. A basic conversation about a group of folks that went through the experience and just wanted to shed light to our parents, our students, and our communities,” said Ken Nickson, Co-Moderator.

Another session similar to this one is likely to happen in the future.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists