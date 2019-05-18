Erie School District holds Parent Workshops

The Erie School District held a parent workshop welcoming parents to give their input on the district as well as ask any questions they may have. The district is collecting questions at these workshops to address the re-occuring themes among them and the best way to move forward as a district. The first event was held at The Booker T. Washington Community Center but Ken Nickson, Coordinator of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for the Erie School District says he hopes to hold future workshops at some of the schools in the community.