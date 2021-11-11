Erie School District looking to end financial watch status

The Erie School District is hoping to get off the state’s financial radar.

During the meeting, the school board unanimously passed a measure asking the Secretary of Education to take the district off of financial watch status. They have been under the state’s financial watch since September 2016.

At that time, the district was facing a deficit approaching $10 million and began work on a financial recovery plan.

In 2017, the state approved an extra $14 million per year for the city’s schools.

