A busy intersection along the Bayfront Parkway is causing concern for parents as children continue crossing the roads without a crossing guard present.

A child’s parent in the Erie School District said a crossing guard patrolled the intersection before the pandemic, but only after she said she called the police department numerous times.

Kara Easly, a concerned parent, said the crosswalk is too dangerous for children to cross as she has witnessed drivers not following the road rules, especially in the morning. She recalled a time when the intersection resulted in a fatal accident of a child and said there needs to be a call to action.

“I was standing next to the police officer in December when the school district lost a child. They lost a child due to not having crossing guards and safety guards where they needed to be. We can’t lose one more student,” said Kara Easly, concerned parent.

Easly said she is hopeful there will be changes as the district takes over and a full-time crossing guard will be implemented.