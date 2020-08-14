Erie School District parents react to district’s revised re-opening plan

With the new school year less than a month, but online, Erie School District parents are now scurrying to prepare as challenges could arise. This comes after the Erie School Board approving a revised re-opening plan on Wednesday.

In less than a month, Erie School District students will hit the books, online. This decision comes after a spike in COVID-19 cases and the discovery of major ventilation problems in five Erie School District buildings.

This is leaving some parents with conflicting feelings.

“I have mixed emotions. I mean I want my kids to be safe. If it takes online schooling for a few months until they come up with a safe plan.” said Mary Euell, an Erie School District parent.

The school district also expects to create more engaging learning opportunities online for the upcoming school year. Students also must follow handbook rules, which includes: attendance, behavior, and dress code.

Some parents say while online schooling will create challenges, their children’s health will always be their number one priority.

“I will adjust my time, my schedule, my life, to keep my children safe. If it takes being their teacher and online supporter.” Euell said.

Stacy Brown, a mother of five students in the Erie School District says she hopes this year’s online schooling will be more structured than previously in the spring.

“I just hope they have a good system set up. I hope they make it easy for parents, especially for some parents that aren’t educated, because that’s an issue.” Brown said.

The district will provide Chromebooks to students and will also work with families in weeks to come to adjust to virtual learning.

Special education and career tech students will still return to the classroom for in-person learning starting on September 8th. Superintendent Brian Polito is also expected to meet with architects to revise ventilation problems early next week.